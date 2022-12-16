Cold Weekend Followed by An Arctic Blast Next Week

We are headed for another cold night. Sky conditions remain partly cloudy as lows drop into the chilly upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
We will keep the sunshine through the weekend, but a wind shift ushers in even cooler temperatures on Saturday with highs around 45 degrees. Lows plummet Saturday night. If you are out on the town taking in any of the holiday festivities, bundle up. lows drop into the 20s early Sunday morning.
Our next rain chance arrives on Monday. Much of the rain will stay south of the viewing area, but a few spotty showers are possible.
Brace yourself for a blast of Arctic air late next week. We are monitoring the chance for a rain/snow mix on Thursday with bitterly cold temperatures for Christmas weekend. Timing, temperature and precipitation type are still in play, stay with WAAY 31 for updates.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Wind: SW at 2 to 5 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs near 45. Wind: W at 10 to 15 MPH.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Much colder. Highs around 40. Wind: NW 5 to 10.