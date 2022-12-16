 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CST Friday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Cold weekend a preview for next week's Arctic blast

  • Updated
  • 0

We are headed for another cold night. Sky conditions remain partly cloudy as lows drop into the chilly upper 20s, with some areas hovering at about 30 degrees.

We will keep the sunshine through the weekend, but a wind shift ushers in even cooler temperatures Saturday, with highs around 45 degrees. Lows plummet Saturday night.

If you are out on the town taking in any of the holiday festivities, bundle up. Lows drop into the 20s early Sunday morning.

Our next rain chance arrives Monday. Much of the rain will stay south of our viewing area, but a few spotty showers are possible.

Arctic Blast

Brace yourself for a blast of Arctic air late next week. We are monitoring the chance for a rain/snow mix on Thursday, with bitterly cold temperatures for Christmas weekend.

Timing, temperature and precipitation type are still in play, so stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

Temperature Trend

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Wind: SW at 2 to 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs near 45. Wind: W at 10 to 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Much colder. Highs around 40. Wind: NW 5 to 10.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple store