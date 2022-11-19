Cold weather continues this weekend

This weekend will feature more sunshine and chilly temperatures. Afternoon highs Saturday reach the upper 40s. Similar to yesterday, clouds will be on the increase this afternoon. Overnight lows drop into the mid 20s.
Sunday will be even cooler in the mid 40s, but changes arrive Thanksgiving week. Temperatures are back in the 50s Monday and Tuesday and close to 60 by Wednesday. Spotty showers are possible Tuesday thanks to a weak disturbance moving across North Alabama. Another cold front will bring widespread rain Thanksgiving night through early Friday. The timing of the late week cold front still has a good bit of uncertainty. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates!
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: N 5 MPH.