Cold weather can affect accuracy of at-home Covid-19 tests

At-home Covid-19 tests from the government are making their way to your mailboxes. However, arriving at your home in the midst of winter weather could make them less effective.
At-home Covid tests can handle a range of temperatures, but ideally, they should be kept somewhere at room temperature.
With the lows dropping into the 20s this weekend, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said you shouldn't leave your test in your mailbox for too long.
“If the test is going to be out in the mailbox for about three or four days and nobody is going to be picking up your mail, you may want to speak with the postal service about putting a hold on your mail," she said.
According to the FDA, most at-home Covid-19 tests can be stored in places that are 36 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit, and the tests need to be at room temperature before they're used.
Landers said this shouldn't be an issue.
“Practically speaking, persons would have the heat on in their house that would be comfortable for them, which should be well within the manufacturer's range for the rapid tests," said Landers.
If the at-home Covid test freezes during the shipping process, it can affect the accuracy of the results and give you a false negative.
“With the very, very high community transmission that we have of Covid, if you have a positive rapid test, it’s positive. You’ve got Covid," said Landers.
She said if you're showing symptoms of the disease and the rapid test comes back as negative, you should test again the next day, as well as speak with your doctor.