Cold temperatures and a sunny sky this weekend

It's been another frigid day from start to finish! Clouds have all but moved out and we will see a very cold night as a result. Temperatures crash into the upper teens so even without much of a breeze, it's going to be a cold start Saturday.
The good news this weekend? The sunshine! It will be beautiful both Saturday and Sunday although highs run 5 to 10 degrees below average. The means afternoon temperatures in the lower 40s Saturday with upper 40s expected on Sunday. The wind shifts mainly out of the south on Monday, pumping up temperatures back near average! A developing surface low near the Gulf sends rain our way Monday night into Tuesday. Some data sources are still trying to hint at the chance for snow, mainly over northeast Alabama. Chances still look fairly low at this point, but it's worth watching. We'll be cooling again once the rain moves out. Highs return to the 40s with lows in the teens and 20s.