Cold start, warm finish to the weekend

Cold weather is here to stay tonight! Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s under clear skies. Breezy winds this evening will turn calm late in the night.
After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will climb to the low and mid 50s Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be warmer with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Saturday night looks cloudy, but we should get a fair amount of sun both Saturday and Sunday.
We're back at it with the spring-like pattern next week! Highs will go from the upper 60s on Monday to the 70s and low 80s next Tuesday through Thursday.
With the warmth comes more rain chances, but the severe weather threat appears low at this time. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will periodically be possible late Monday through next Friday.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies, cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: N 4-12 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind: NE to SE 3-7 MPH.