Cold start to the new week, dry for the next five days

Finally, a quiet forecast is in store for North Alabama in the week ahead. We are starting the week on a cold note, with actual air temperatures in the low 30s this morning. A brisk northerly wind makes it feel more like the 20s so bundle up heading out the door. The sunshine returns today after a soaker on Sunday. Even with sunshine, highs are only in the mid 40s this afternoon. Clear skies overnight will push lows back into the 20s Tuesday morning.
Highs are a bit more seasonable Wednesday through Friday when we are back in the 50s. Sunshine sticks around for the entire workweek with a few clouds from time to time. Our next rain chance holds off until Saturday. Widespread rain is expected to kick off the weekend but we're not expecting thunderstorms. There may be a brief transition to a few snowflakes late Saturday night but the amount of colder air is not as much as what we have seen with the last few systems, thus minimizing accumulations and impacts.