Cold snap finally comes to an end in the Valley!

Tuesday's high temperature will sit in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.
Rain moves into the forecast overnight tonight and scattered showers remain with us through Wednesday morning and afternoon. Wednesday's high temperature will be very close to average in the upper 60s.
Thursday will be the most spring-like day of the week with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80s. The temperatures will stay the same on Friday but around bedtime, we are tracking a powerful storm system that is moving through. Check back in with WAAY 31 all day Thursday and Friday leading up to the storms to get the most up-to-date radar outlooks and timing information as it becomes available. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App and keep those notifications turned on so that you can hear then overnight on Friday, if need be.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Isolated rain moving in. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.