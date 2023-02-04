 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Fog remains possible for portions of the Tennessee
Valley early this morning...

Patchy Dense Fog has expanded southward and will now affect areas
near and west of the I-65 corridor, including Moore county, TN.
Visibilities could drop to 1/4 mile or less at times until just after
daybreak on Monday. In a few locations where temperatures drop to
freezing, freezing fog may occur.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between
you and other cars.

The fog should begin to burn off by 8 AM CST.

Cold Saturday night ahead of a picture-perfect, warm start to the workweek

Mostly cloudy skies will remain overhead Saturday night with this afternoon's breeze staying with us, as well.

Saturday Evening into Sunday Morning

When you wake up Sunday morning, we will have a strong breeze and mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 30s. By the time we get to lunch, plenty of sunshine will be shining overhead and temperatures will have warmed to the low 60s.

Sunday and Monday Forecast

Sunshine and continuously warmer and warmer temperatures stay in the forecast for the beginning of the work-week. Wednesday's high temperature will sit in the upper 60s with some of us even touching 70. Starting in the early evening, rain returns to the forecast and stays with us overnight and into the early breakfast hours on Thursday.

Temperatures cool off significantly on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 50s and mid-40s respectively. We'll keep slight chances for rain in the forecast for both days, though neither will be a washout.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy AM, sunny PM. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: SW 15-20 MPH.

