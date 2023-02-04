Cold Saturday night ahead of a picture-perfect, warm start to the work-week

Mostly cloudy skies will remain overhead Saturday night with this afternoon's breeze staying with us, as well.
When you wake up Sunday morning, we will have a strong breeze and mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 30s. By the time we get to lunch, plenty of sunshine will be shining overhead and temperatures will have warmed to the low 60s.
Sunshine and continuously warmer and warmer temperatures stay in the forecast for the beginning of the work-week. Wednesday's high temperature will sit in the upper 60s with some of us even touching 70. Starting in the early evening, rain returns to the forecast and stays with us overnight and into the early breakfast hours on Thursday.
Temperatures cool off significantly on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 50s and mid-40s respectively. We'll keep slight chances for rain in the forecast for both days, though neither will be a washout.