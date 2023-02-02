Cold rain Thursday, sunshine returns tomorrow

Temperatures continue to hover just above freezing this morning which should help limit the freezing rain potential over the next few hours. However, slick spots on bridges and overpasses remain possible. Use caution on your morning drive.
One final push of rain moves through North Alabama today. Rainfall amounts up to one inch are expected today, which may lead to some ponding on the roads. It will be a cold rain with only in the low 40s. Rain finally comes to an end this evening.
Sunshine returns Friday, but it will be a very cold finish to the workweek. Temperatures stay in the low 40s with a strong northerly wind making it feel more like the 30s. Saturday morning lows fall into the 20s with wind chills in the teens.
The rest of the weekend looks spectacular. Under mostly sunny skies, highs reach the 50s Saturday afternoon and approach 60 Sunday.
THURSDAY: Widespread rain. Highs in the low 40s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Rain ends this evening. Clearing skies, very cold. Lows near 30. Wind chills in the 20s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: N 10-15 MPH.