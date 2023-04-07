Cold rain Friday before drying out Easter weekend

Friday will be cold, cloudy, and damp as widespread rain lasts throughout the day. Flooding is not a major concern, but take it slow on the roads. Temperatures stay in the 50s as the cold front has moved to our south.
Showers continue Friday night and Saturday morning. Another half inch to one inch of rain is likely, but a few spots in northeast Alabama may see close to two inches of rain. Rain finally begins to taper off Saturday afternoon. Lingering cloud cover keeps highs near 60 tomorrow.
Easter Sunday will be beautiful as temperatures climb back to near 70 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. Quiet and seasonable weather continues through the first half of next week.
FRIDAY: Cold and rainy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: NE 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Rain. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: NE 10-15 MPH.