...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Cold mornings and chilly afternoons all week long

Overnight Lows This Week
Carson Meredith

Cooler air is slowly settling in following Sunday's cold front. Highs reach the upper 60s Monday afternoon. Our first freeze of the season is expected tonight as lows fall to near 30 in the city and the upper 20s in rural areas. Be sure to protect sensitive plants and vegetation!

Unseasonably cold temperatures are with most of this week. Tuesday will be the coldest day with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the 20s! We gradually warm up to the 60s late week and eventually return to the 70s by the weekend. Rain chances are slim to none over the next seven days.

MONDAY: Clearing skies, much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Very cold. Freeze likely. Lows near 30. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

