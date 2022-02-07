Cold morning, warm afternoons this week

As far as the next few days are concerned, morning frost is about the most inconvenient weather-related phenomenon we'll see. To put it another way, quiet, sunny weather prevails all the way into the weekend.
Temperatures do moderate a bit as the week goes on. Expect lows mainly near freezing and highs in the upper 50s, close to 60 degrees. The next cold front passes this weekend on Saturday, but it won't bring much moisture. Expect chillier temperatures by Sunday with lows back down to the 20s and highs in the 40s.