Cold Monday, much colder arctic blast on its way just in time for Christmas

We're off to a cold start of the week, with even more bitter-cold temperatures on their way. Monday night's low temperature will fall to the mid-30s, and thanks to a strong breeze, we'll be feeling even colder than that.
Tuesday features a high temperature in the mid-40s, but we'll warm up slightly on Wednesday and into Thursday afternoon, with highs in the low 50s on both days.
Thursday evening, a very strong cold front will move through our area and plummet temperatures through the holiday weekend. As the front moves through, it will bring rain to our area that will leave us with a light dusting of snow. While it will struggle to accumulate, black ice is a definite concern on roadways starting Friday.
Wake-up temperatures Friday will struggle to make it to the teens, while highs for the end of the workweek and into the Christmas Weekend will sit in the mid- and low 20s. Overnight lows each night will be in the teens. Make sure to leave your pipes dripping, crank your heater up a degree or two and bring any outdoor pets or plants indoors.
The good news is, we will keep the sunshine with us almost all week (with the exception of Thursday into first thing Friday morning), and by Monday, highs will be more comfortably back into the low 40s with overnight lows a bit more bearable in the upper 20s.
TONIGHT: Frigid. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s. Wind: E 10 MPH.