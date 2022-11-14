Cold Monday morning, rainy Tuesday morning

Bundle up this morning! It is our coldest morning so far this season with temperatures in the mid 20s. We will rebound nicely into the 50s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds increase closer to sunset as our next weather maker approaches.
Rain arrives late tonight and stays with us for the first half of Tuesday. Plan on a messy morning commute tomorrow. Most locations pick up a quarter to half inch of rain before drying out Tuesday afternoon. It remains cooler than normal through next weekend with highs in the 40s and lows near 30.
MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Rain arrives after midnight. Lows in the low 40s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.