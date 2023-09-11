Cold front brings more storms Tuesday and nice cool down by Wednesday

A handful of pop-up showers and storms this afternoon should give way to mainly dry conditions this evening and later tonight. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.
A passing cold front will trigger more scattered showers and storms on Tuesday, mainly from the late morning through the early evening. These are not expected to be severe, but we'll need to be on the lookout for brief downpours and occasional gusty winds. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
The cold front will clear to our south by Wednesday morning and bring North Alabama some very pleasant weather for the second half of the workweek. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be in the low 80s while overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered storms may return to North Alabama by this weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: ESE 3-6 MPH.
TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms. Chance of rain: 40%. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SW/N 4-10 MPH.