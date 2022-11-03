Cold front brings chance for weekend rain

Our trend of warm days and cool nights continues through Friday. You'll wake up to mostly clear sky conditions and temperature in the 50s.
Sunny and warm again on Friday. As high pressure moves on, clouds will increase Friday night. So far, the rain is expected to hold off until Saturday morning.
An approaching cold front will bring a chance for widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms throughout the day on Saturday. While most areas will see a quarter to half inch of rain, isolated higher amounts up to an inch are possible in the Shoals.
The front is expected to stall out Sunday which will keep slight shower chances in the forecast on Sunday and into Monday morning.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: SE at 2 to 5 MPH.
FRIDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.
Tracking the Tropics
Tropical Depression Lisa is moving west near 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 30 mph. It is not expected to intensify as it continues to move over southeastern Mexico tonight and move into the Bay of Campeche on Friday.