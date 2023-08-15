Cold front bringing in some much needed relief from the heat

A few showers will linger during the morning commute Tuesday, but should be gone by late morning.
This afternoon is going to be a breath of fresh air with falling humidity, increasing sunshine and comfortable highs in the low 80s. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday while lows Tuesday night and Wednesday night will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Soak it in because hotter weather will return this weekend.
It looks like we are going to catch an extended break from the rain - more than welcome after stormy past few weeks. There is virtually no chance of rain from late Tuesday through early next week.
TODAY: Morning showers. Lower humidity. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Cooler. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 0%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.