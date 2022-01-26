Cold but sunny Wednesday, another cold blast to close out the week

Bitterly cold air is back in North Alabama this morning! Actual air temperatures are in the mid 20s but a brisk northerly wind makes it feel more like the teens. Make sure you dress in layers heading out the door. Highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon despite plenty of sunshine. The wind should relax some past sunrise but a breeze may still persist in the 5-10 MPH range, keeping wind chills in the 30s.
North Alabama is riding a temperature roller coaster over the next few days! While the mornings stay chilly, afternoon highs will be all over the place. We'll be back in the low 50s for one day only Thursday. Our next weather make arrives Friday. Similar to Tuesday's cold front, this one will not have much moisture to work with. But there may be just enough moisture to squeeze out a brief wintry mix or flurries throughout the day. Northeast Alabama will have the best chance to see any wintry precipitation. We're still not expecting any accumulations or impacts.
Another blast of cold air will move in to kick off the weekend. Saturday morning lows will be down into the teens with wind chills likely in the single digits. Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s with sunny skies. We finally begin to see a shift to a warmer and more seasonable weather pattern early next week and heading into February. Highs are back into the 50s Sunday. Another system looks to bring higher rain chances next Tuesday.