Cold but clear tonight, pleasant Sunday!

Saturday evening will continue to be clear and dry throughout North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. If you are going to be out and about this evening or are watching football from the back porch, you may want to bring a jacket along for the ride!
Saturday's overnight low temperature will be 40 degrees. Be sure to bring in any outdoor pets or plants as it is going to be feeling even colder than this due a slight breeze.
Sunday brings essentially copy-cat conditions of Saturday with highs in the low 70s, plenty of sunshine, a nice breeze, and crisp autumn air.
We will warm back up for the work-week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and overnight lows more seasonable, and in the mid-50s. Plenty of sunshine sticks around!
TONIGHT: Clear, cold. Lows near 40, patchy frost possible. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Sunny and beautiful! Highs in the low 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH, gusts 20 MPH.