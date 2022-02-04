Cold and dreary Friday, sunshine returns this weekend

The heavy rain has moved out but the colder air is settling in. Temperatures are in the low 30s in northwest Alabama and southern Tennessee while in the mid 30s elsewhere. Drizzle is lingering across the region, which is reducing visibility mainly on the higher ridgetops in northeast Alabama. For areas that are hovering near freezing, this drizzle could be freezing on contact, especially on elevated surfaces. Roads should stay just wet, but it wouldn't be a bad idea to give yourself an extra 5-10 minutes for your morning commute.
All in all, Friday will be a cold and dreary day. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 30s. A brisk northerly wind will gust closer to 20 MPH at times, keeping wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s. Clouds do finally move out late tonight allowing lows to sink into the low 20s overnight. Wind chills by Saturday morning will also be in the teens. Highs Saturday afternoon are only in the mid 40s despite the sunshine. More seasonable temperatures return Sunday when we are back in the 50s. Our weather pattern remains quiet for much of next week. Outside of weak systems bringing more clouds from time to time, highs stay in the low to mid 50s with chilly overnight lows in the 20s.