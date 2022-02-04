 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 745 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Cold and dreary Friday, sunshine returns this weekend

  • 0
Friday Forecast
Carson Meredith

The heavy rain has moved out but the colder air is settling in. Temperatures are in the low 30s in northwest Alabama and southern Tennessee while in the mid 30s elsewhere. Drizzle is lingering across the region, which is reducing visibility mainly on the higher ridgetops in northeast Alabama. For areas that are hovering near freezing, this drizzle could be freezing on contact, especially on elevated surfaces. Roads should stay just wet, but it wouldn't be a bad idea to give yourself an extra 5-10 minutes for your morning commute.

All in all, Friday will be a cold and dreary day. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 30s. A brisk northerly wind will gust closer to 20 MPH at times, keeping wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s. Clouds do finally move out late tonight allowing lows to sink into the low 20s overnight. Wind chills by Saturday morning will also be in the teens. Highs Saturday afternoon are only in the mid 40s despite the sunshine. More seasonable temperatures return Sunday when we are back in the 50s. Our weather pattern remains quiet for much of next week. Outside of weak systems bringing more clouds from time to time, highs stay in the low to mid 50s with chilly overnight lows in the 20s.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you