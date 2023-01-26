Cold and breezy Thursday with a few flurries

Cold and breezy weather continues Thursday. Light drizzle and even a few flurries remain possible throughout the day, especially in southern Tennessee and the higher elevations of northeast Alabama. High temperatures only reach the low 40s. Wind gusts up to 25 MPH will keep wind chills in the 30s all day.
Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday, pushing afternoon temperatures into the 50s. Rain returns Saturday night and lasts all day Sunday. Another half inch to one inch of rain is expected this weekend.
Next weekend looks warm but very wet. Several waves of potentially heavy rain are possible Tuesday through Thursday. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches could lead to some flooding concerns.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Some flurries in higher elevations. Highs in the low 40s. Chance of precipitation: 20%. Wind: W 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: W 5-10 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.