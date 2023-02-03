Cold and breezy Friday despite the return of sunshine

At long last, the rain is gone! But the colder temperatures are sticking around for an extra day. Even with clear blue skies, highs struggle to reach 40 degrees Friday. A strong northerly wind gusting up to 25 MPH will keep wind chills in the 20s this morning and 30s during the afternoon.
Tonight will be even colder. Actual temperatures drop into the 20s while wind chills sink into the teens. Outside of some cloud cover Saturday, a beautiful weekend is on the way! Highs reach the mid 50s tomorrow despite the bitterly cold morning. Sunday's highs approach 60 degrees.
The Spring preview continues into early next week with temperatures climbing well into the 60s. Rain chances hold off until next Wednesday or Thursday.
FRIDAY: Sunny but cold. Highs in the low 40s. Wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Wind: N 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear and very cold. Lows in the 20s. Wind chills in the teens. Wind: N 10-15 MPH.