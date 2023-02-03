 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley...

Lingering moisture from Thursday's rainfall, in combination with
cold air moving into the region, may create patches of black ice,
mainly on bridges and overpasses after Midnight through daybreak
Friday morning. However, some slick spots could also develop on
other highways, roads and streets.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated
highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well
traveled road will be free of ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Cold and breezy Friday despite the return of sunshine

  • 0
Friday Forecast
Carson Meredith

At long last, the rain is gone! But the colder temperatures are sticking around for an extra day. Even with clear blue skies, highs struggle to reach 40 degrees Friday. A strong northerly wind gusting up to 25 MPH will keep wind chills in the 20s this morning and 30s during the afternoon.

Tonight will be even colder. Actual temperatures drop into the 20s while wind chills sink into the teens. Outside of some cloud cover Saturday, a beautiful weekend is on the way! Highs reach the mid 50s tomorrow despite the bitterly cold morning. Sunday's highs approach 60 degrees.

The Spring preview continues into early next week with temperatures climbing well into the 60s. Rain chances hold off until next Wednesday or Thursday.

FRIDAY: Sunny but cold. Highs in the low 40s. Wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Wind: N 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear and very cold. Lows in the 20s. Wind chills in the teens. Wind: N 10-15 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you