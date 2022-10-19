Cold again today, frigid temperatures are on their way out the door

**FREEZE WARNING from 1 AM to 9 AM Thursday morning**
If you're tired of the cold, the good news for you is that it won't be staying with us long. If you're loving the chill in the air, I suggest soaking up the next two or so days!
Wednesday's high temperature will be in the mid-50s with a strong breeze coming out of the NW. Our overnight lows will be near 30 tonight and as a result, we have yet another freeze warning issued for our area from 1am - 9am on Thursday morning. If you have outdoor pets or plants, tonight would be a good night to bring them indoors.
Thursday brings a high temperature in the low 60s and starts the warming pattern that will follow us through the next week or so. We will gradually continue to warm reaching our highest temperatures of the week on Sunday and Monday in the upper 70s. Plenty of sunshine remains overhead for your full 7-day forecast.
Here's a curveball for you, the future temperature outlook actually has North Alabama and Southern Tennessee closing out October with temperatures slightly warmer than normal for this time of year. WAAY 31 will continue to keep you update on air, online, and on the StormTracker weather app.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, still cold. Highs near 60. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Frigid. Increasing clouds. Lows near 30. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.