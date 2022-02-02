 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and areal flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Area
creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Colbert, Madison counties now report more Covid-19 cases in 2022 than in all of 2020

  • Updated
  • 0
Covid-19

Covid-19

More cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Colbert and Madison counties so far in 2022 than in all of 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

That’s according to data updated Wednesday by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

That new data also reveals that Colbert County also has now reported more Covid-19 cases this year than in all of 2021.

Colbert and Madison are the only two counties in North Alabama to surpass 2020 numbers so far.

Among the area’s 10 counties, two more are nearing the same milestone: Lauderdale and Lawrence.

See data for all 10 counties below, and for all Alabama counties HERE

  • Colbert County as of Feb. 2: 5,277

  • Colbert County total for 2020: 4,899

  • Colbert County total for 2021: 5,238

  • Madison County as of Feb. 2: 23,416

  • Madison County total for 2020: 23,204

  • Madison County total for 2021: 36,881

  • DeKalb County as of Feb. 2: 4,051

  • DeKalb County total for 2020: 7,296

  • DeKalb County total for 2021: 6,397

  • Franklin County as of Feb. 2: 2,633

  • Franklin County total for 2020: 3,514

  • Franklin County total for 2021: 3,123

  • Jackson County as of Feb. 2: 3,447

  • Jackson County total for 2020: 5,194

  • Jackson County total for 2021: 5,543

  • Lauderdale County as of Feb. 2: 6,560

  • Lauderdale County total for 2020: 6,959

  • Lauderdale County total for 2021: 9,264

  • Lawrence County as of Feb. 2: 1,958

  • Lawrence County total for 2020: 2,278

  • Lawrence County total for 2021: 2,922

  • Limestone County as of Feb. 2: 6,036

  • Limestone County total for 2020: 7,414

  • Limestone County total for 2021: 10,090

  • Marshall County as of Feb. 2: 6,289

  • Marshall County total for 2020: 9,905

  • Marshall County total for 2021: 9,941

  • Morgan County as of Feb. 2: 9,770

  • Morgan County total for 2020: 11,240

  • Morgan County total for 2021: 13,143

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you