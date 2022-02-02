Colbert, Madison counties now report more Covid-19 cases in 2022 than in all of 2020

More cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Colbert and Madison counties so far in 2022 than in all of 2020, the first year of the pandemic.
That’s according to data updated Wednesday by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
That new data also reveals that Colbert County also has now reported more Covid-19 cases this year than in all of 2021.
Colbert and Madison are the only two counties in North Alabama to surpass 2020 numbers so far.
Among the area’s 10 counties, two more are nearing the same milestone: Lauderdale and Lawrence.
See data for all 10 counties below, and for all Alabama counties HERE
Colbert County as of Feb. 2: 5,277
Colbert County total for 2020: 4,899
Colbert County total for 2021: 5,238
Madison County as of Feb. 2: 23,416
Madison County total for 2020: 23,204
Madison County total for 2021: 36,881
DeKalb County as of Feb. 2: 4,051
DeKalb County total for 2020: 7,296
DeKalb County total for 2021: 6,397
Franklin County as of Feb. 2: 2,633
Franklin County total for 2020: 3,514
Franklin County total for 2021: 3,123
Jackson County as of Feb. 2: 3,447
Jackson County total for 2020: 5,194
Jackson County total for 2021: 5,543
Lauderdale County as of Feb. 2: 6,560
Lauderdale County total for 2020: 6,959
Lauderdale County total for 2021: 9,264
Lawrence County as of Feb. 2: 1,958
Lawrence County total for 2020: 2,278
Lawrence County total for 2021: 2,922
Limestone County as of Feb. 2: 6,036
Limestone County total for 2020: 7,414
Limestone County total for 2021: 10,090
Marshall County as of Feb. 2: 6,289
Marshall County total for 2020: 9,905
Marshall County total for 2021: 9,941
Morgan County as of Feb. 2: 9,770
Morgan County total for 2020: 11,240
Morgan County total for 2021: 13,143