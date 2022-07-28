Colbert County WWII veteran Dalton Logan dies at 98

Beloved Colbert County World War II veteran Dalton Logan passed away Wednesday.
He was 98.
Logan was a special member of the Leighton community. In fact, Colbert County High School’s Band dedicated their performance in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade last year to him.
Logan served in the Army during World War II, fighting in England, France and Germany, and even volunteering for the Battle of the Bulge.
He left the service in 1946 and returned home to Colbert County, where he worked at Reynolds.
During his last interview with WAAY 31, he offered this advice to the younger generation: "Get right with the Lord. That's the most important thing."
You can watch our story with him from December and learn more about his service here.