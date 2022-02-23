Colbert County woman accused of setting brother’s bedroom door on fire in fight over cigarette

A Colbert County woman faces two arson charges after authorities say she set fire to her brother’s bedroom door and his motorcycle.
Belinda Sue Landers, 55, of Leighton was arrested Feb. 19 by the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to a fire in the 1,400 block of Turkey Farm Road about 6 a.m. Feb. 19.
Once there, the victim said his sister, identified as Landers, woke him up because she wanted a cigarette. He said he shut his bedroom door in her face, and soon after noticed fire coming from under the door.
He said he put out the fire, then climbed out his bedroom window. That’s when he saw his motorcycle was on fire. He was injured trying to extinguish the fire.
According to deputies, Landers said she was intoxicated and lit the fires after her brother punched her in the face.
She’s being held in the Colbert County Jail.