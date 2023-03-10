Colbert County student, bus driver receive minor injuries in crash; 2 others airlifted to hospital

A Colbert County student and school bus driver are being treated for minor injuries after a Friday afternoon crash.
The bus was involved in a crash with a pickup, according to Superintendent Chris Hand.
Two people in that truck have been airlifted to a hospital, according to the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency.
It happened along Highway 72/20 near Hawk Pride Mountain Road west of Tuscumbia.
Hand said students are being checked on the scene as a precaution and being reunited with their parents.