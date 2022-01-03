Colbert County spared from dangerous road conditions after winter storm

One Colbert County EMA employee said he considers the area blessed during Sunday night's episode of snow.
Deputy Director Jody Hitt said black ice and snow sticking to the ground wasn't much of a concern for Colbert County. Within two hours of snow touching the ground, the wind blew much of it off the roads, he said.
However, that doesn't mean Colbert County will stay that lucky.
"After this event, if we don’t warm up throughout the next two to three weeks, our next event could be sticking to the roads and deteriorate a whole lot quicker and last a little bit longer," said Hitt.
Hitt said Colbert County hasn't dealt with any power outages due to the snow, so overall, this episode of winter weather was fairly easy-going.