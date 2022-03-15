 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Colbert County Sheriff's Office searching for man who tried to abduct 14-year-old in Cherokee

  • Updated
  • 0
SEARCH WEB IMAGE

A multiagency manhunt is underway in Colbert County after a man attempted to abduct a 14-year-old girl on Riverton Rose Trail in Cherokee.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said the girl was able to escape and is safe. Williamson said authorities aren't sure how or if the man knew the girl but believe his intent was to rape her. 

Muscle Shoals Police Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and other departments are all assisting in the search. Williamson said the weather has prevented authorities from using a chopper, but "we got the whole world out here" looking for the suspect. 

Colbert County EMA described the suspect as a white male in his 50s wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He may be very muddy or dirty and have scratches or abrasions from being in the woods.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to keep a safe distance from them and call 911.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you