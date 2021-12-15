Colbert County Sheriff's Office remembers lost officers with Heroes Tree

This year's Christmas tree at the Colbert County Sheriff's Office is decorated a little differently.
The department is honoring officers who died after serving the county by putting their picture on what they are calling "The Heroes Tree."
"We want to remember all of our people that served and have passed on, because they did do a good job, and we want to make sure that they’re remembered," said Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson.
Williamson said some of the officers featured on the tree died in the line of duty, while others died after retiring.
"We want to remember them all, because they've done a great sacrifice," Williamson said.
A photo of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner hangs on the tree as one of those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. Risner was killed in the line of duty back in October.
Williamson said it means a lot to him to pay homage to those who have served their community.
"I've been in their shoes. So, I appreciate the sacrifice that them and their families have gone through, because their family sacrificed as well," said Williamson.
Williamson said the department wants to encourage law enforcement officers and make they understand how appreciated they are.
"They don’t hear that a lot," he said, and he believes they should hear it more.
For some, their level of sacrifice means more this time of year.
"When you were at home, enjoying your Christmas meal or your Thanksgiving meal, we’ve got guys on the road," the sheriff said. "Except they don’t get a Thanksgiving meal; their families have to do that without them."
The department encourages anyone with a family member, friend or loved one who served in Colbert County and who isn't represented on the tree this year to send in pictures so they can be added to next year's tree.