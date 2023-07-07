Colbert County Sheriff's Office receives new equipment

Updating equipment is always important, especially when 12 hours of your work in the day is spent on that equipment.
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office recently added seven pieces of equipment to its fleet.
A local Shoals detail shop finished up one of the Dodge patrol units today, and it's ready to hit the road.
According to Sheriff Eric Balentine, wear and tear alone requires departments to plan ahead.
Balentine says a longer wait time for new patrol cars to go into service is worth the wait.
“We just try to keep good vehicles in rotation because these deputies – it's their office they live in for 12 hours a shift,” said Balentine. “It's important that we keep them in something that’s comfortable, dependable and most important, that it is safe. And that's what we have done.”
The sheriff says, with the help of the Colbert County Commission, retaining these units is a smooth process.