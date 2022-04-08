Colbert County Sheriff: Abduction, rape, murder claim by Cherokee teen ‘unfounded’

The attempted abduction and rape of a 14-year-old Colbert County girl is a fake, according to law enforcement.
“We have exhausted every resource that is available, this case has been investigated extensively but the information that we have leads to the abduction being unfounded,” Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said Friday.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Riverton Rose Trail in Cherokee last month after a 14-year-old girl and her family said a white man in his 50s tried to abduct her. The girl told her family that the man said he was going to rape and kill her, WAAY was told at the time.
Williamson said the investigation is ongoing, but there “is no evidence to support the claim currently.”