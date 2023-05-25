 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Colbert County Schools adds full-time school resource officers to every school

  • Updated
  • 0
Colbert County School System

Colbert County School System

A Shoals school district just added full-time school resource officers to every campus.

Colbert County will now have a full-time SRO on every campus. With the help of the Colbert County Sheriff's Office and approval from the county commission, the need is being met.

According to Colbert County Schools Safety Security Officer Brad Counce, in the past some officers were covering two schools several miles apart.

“Colbert County Sheriff's Office will continue to fund one of the officers and that will be the supervisors for the SRO program so we have a total of eight SRO's and we fund seven of those in the county. The sheriff's office will fund one and he will be the supervisor and he will act as supervisor for the whole program,” said Counce.

Counce says in the worst case of an active shooter time can be the difference between life and death.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you