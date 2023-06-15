Colbert County native speaks out over controversy about women pastors in Southern Baptist churches

A Colbert County native is speaking out over the controversy surrounding women pastors being allowed to lead Southern Baptist Churches.
This comes after the convention's credentials committee made a move to expel women pastors.
Associated Press: Impassioned appeals by ousted churches spotlight Southern Baptists’ stance against women pastors
Rev. Linda Barnes Popham says in the fall she received a letter from the Southern Baptist Convention saying her church needed to be investigated.
At the time she says she was told because the office of pastor is reserved for men.
Recently she and another women-led church appealed the move, but on Wednesday learned the change under new leadership will remain the same.
Rev. Popham is the pastor of Fern Creek Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky and has been since 1993.
She's a native of Colbert County, born and raised in Sheffield where she first joined the Southern Baptist church.
Rev. Popham said she hasn't looked back.
Although a little disappointed in this move to eliminate female pastors, Rev. Popham says she's not worried.
She says she believes God is greater than the Southern Baptist Convention, and in a way she feels free knowing her church is bound for greater things.
"It's about cooperating together, even agreeing to disagree and doing the mission that Christ has called us to do together," Rev. Linda Barnes Popham said. She went on to say "both men and women together being about the gospel."
Rev. Popham added the moves send a negative message to younger women.
"It sends a message to younger women in the church, you're just not valued," Rev. Popham said. " God can't call you. You can only be called by men of God, but it's God who does the calling. I am so afraid for so many of those children and those young people that know that God is calling them."
Rev. Popham says a couple of weeks ago she received a letter from the Kentucky Baptist Convention saying they believe the same move will be made by the end of the year with her church possibly being disfellowshipped at the local level too.