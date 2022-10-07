 Skip to main content
Colbert County man pleads guilty to murder

Mario Richardson

A Tuscumbia man has pleaded guilty to a June 2020 murder.

Mario Richardson murdered Jonathan Nipper, according to the Sheffield Police Department.

Police responded to the 300 block of Columbia Avenue on June 1, 2020 and found Nipper suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back and one to the shoulder. Nipper later died at Helen Keller Hospital’s emergency room.

Richardson surrendered to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office during the initial investigation.

In his plea deal, Richardson accepted a sentence of 20 years in prison. He will serve about four years and four months with the rest suspended.

