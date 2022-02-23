Colbert County man left stranded by severe flooding: 'Nobody should have to live like this'

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Floodwaters reach a house trailer off of
Brownsboro Road and waters likely cover Brownsboro Road to the
point that it must be closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 21.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Wednesday was 21.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday morning and continue falling to 10.4 feet Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.6 feet on 01/23/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Wednesday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Colbert County man left stranded by severe flooding: 'Nobody should have to live like this'

  • Updated
  • 0
Colbert Co. Flooding
By Xavier Wherry

A Colbert County man has been left unable to leave home after severe weather once again flooded the road to his house.

Thomas Fuqua has lived in his home for almost 50 years. His family shares some of the land with him.

Fuqua said they've been dealing with the severe flooding issue for more than 30 years.

“I’m an old man, should be enjoying things," Fuqua said. "It don’t make sense ... I have to live like this.”

He's a 69-year-old amputee with a myriad of health problems. Due to the extreme flooding, he was forced to miss out on much-needed doctors' appointments.

“It’s been an ongoing problem. You’re missing appointments, you know? You can’t get out, and it’s just rough. You know, it’s really rough," he said.

He also has a granddaughter in first grade who has had to miss school due to the severe flooding.

Fuqua said Colbert County has had more than enough time to fix the problem.

"I would like for the county, really, to stop dropping the ball and get this took care of," he said. "We had 30-something years to go through it. You should’ve been able to come up with a solution."

Jeremy Robison, the county's engineer, said they've done what they can to help mitigate the flooding. 

He said the street Fuqua lives on is like a bowl. A pipe drain was inserted to divert water off the roadway, but when the area sees a large amount of rain, it can overflow the pipe.

Field debris can also get caught in that pipe, clogging it up. Robison said  it's hard to prevent field debris because of how low the area is.

Fuqua believes there must be another solution. 

"Nobody should have to live like this, in this day and time," he said.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

