Colbert County man left stranded by severe flooding: 'Nobody should have to live like this'

A Colbert County man has been left unable to leave home after severe weather once again flooded the road to his house.
Thomas Fuqua has lived in his home for almost 50 years. His family shares some of the land with him.
Fuqua said they've been dealing with the severe flooding issue for more than 30 years.
“I’m an old man, should be enjoying things," Fuqua said. "It don’t make sense ... I have to live like this.”
He's a 69-year-old amputee with a myriad of health problems. Due to the extreme flooding, he was forced to miss out on much-needed doctors' appointments.
“It’s been an ongoing problem. You’re missing appointments, you know? You can’t get out, and it’s just rough. You know, it’s really rough," he said.
He also has a granddaughter in first grade who has had to miss school due to the severe flooding.
Fuqua said Colbert County has had more than enough time to fix the problem.
"I would like for the county, really, to stop dropping the ball and get this took care of," he said. "We had 30-something years to go through it. You should’ve been able to come up with a solution."
Jeremy Robison, the county's engineer, said they've done what they can to help mitigate the flooding.
He said the street Fuqua lives on is like a bowl. A pipe drain was inserted to divert water off the roadway, but when the area sees a large amount of rain, it can overflow the pipe.
Field debris can also get caught in that pipe, clogging it up. Robison said it's hard to prevent field debris because of how low the area is.
Fuqua believes there must be another solution.
"Nobody should have to live like this, in this day and time," he said.