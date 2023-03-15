Colbert County man indicted after child found covered in meth residue

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING FOR THIS MORNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All counties in northwest and north central Alabama, a portion of northeast Alabama, and Lincoln, Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&