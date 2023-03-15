Colbert County man indicted after child found covered in meth residue

A man who the Sheffield Police Department said led them on a high speed chase with a child and two pounds of methamphetamine in his car is headed to trial.
A Colbert County grand jury indicted Ronald Yarbrough II on several charges including drug possession, reckless endangerment of a child and attempting to elude police...
Investigators said when they tried to arrest Yarbrough last fall outside his house that he drove away and tossed drugs out a window.
Both Yarbrough and the child were covered in meth residue when the vehicle was stopped, police said.