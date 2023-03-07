Colbert County man charged with sodomy after parents of young boy find photos on phone

A Tuscumbia man's sodomy case involving a young boy will go to a Colbert County grand jury.
Court records filed Tuesday morning show Jeffrey Butler's case was bound over after no request for a preliminary hearing was made.
Butler was arrested last Thursday for second degree sodomy.
The alleged crimes were discovered after the young boy's parents checked through his phone.
Court records show the parents then began a conversation with Butler, who responded and sent an explicit picture.
The boy then disclosed to the parents about sex acts that took place for more than a year.
Butler remains in the Colbert County jail with bond set at $45,000.