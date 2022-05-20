Colbert County man charged with multiple counts of possessing, displaying child pornography

A Colbert County man has been charged with eight counts each of possession of child pornography and displaying child pornography.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said the investigation into Michael Glen Copeland started with a cyber tip from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Copeland was indicted by a Colbert County grand jury on May 12 and arrested May 13, court records show.
He was released from jail on a $50,000 property bond, Williamson said.
The case is still under investigation.
Arraignment is set for June 21.