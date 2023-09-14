Colbert County man charged after gun found at elementary school

A Colbert County man faces charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after a second grader reported finding a gun in his backpack at Cherokee Elementary.
Randy Keller is free on bond after being booked into the Colbert County jail Thursday afternoon.
Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine said Keller was arrested after being questioned about the gun and denied knowing how it got there.
Balentine said the second grader went to his teacher after finding the gun, which was confiscated by the SRO. The student was taken into juvenile detention and questioned before being released.
Earlier Thursday, the gun was taken from the student and the went on temporary alert.