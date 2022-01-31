Colbert County hospital sees record number of Covid inpatients

Helen Keller Hospital is enduring a record number of Covid-positive inpatients, and it might not be long before a new record is set.
"We’ve got individuals upstairs right now who are going through a lot, because a loved one is either critically ill and/or on a ventilator, struggling with this disease," said Kyle Buchanan, president of Helen Keller Hospital.
As the pandemic continues to take a stressful toll on health care workers, Buchanan said his team is seeing record-setting numbers.
"Our max last week was 71 Covid-positive inpatients. That’s the most we’ve had to date," said Buchanan.
Prior to last week, the high was 68. To make matters worse for an already overworked hospital staff, they're starting this week off with 63 Covid-positive inpatients, which was more than they began last week with.
"At this point, we anticipate that we could cross that threshold again this week. We are prepared to do that, just in case it does happen," said Buchanan.
Despite the hardship faced by health care workers, Buchanan continues to sing the praises of his resilient staff.
"Our team has been, absolutely, troopers," said Buchanan.
He said seeing individuals who normally wouldn’t work in direct patient care now coming to help in the intensive care unit speaks volumes to how key the Helen Keller Hospital staff has been.
"We have adjusted and moved around both resources — as far as equipment and people — space and using space in different, new creative ways, and so we’re making it work," said Buchanan.
As we near two full calendar years in this pandemic, Buchanan’s message for mitigating any type of health risks remains the same.
"The biggest thing is we wanna make sure that we realize going into this surge — as well as any future Covid activity — that we’ve got what we need to try to minimize impact of this pandemic, which are vaccines," said Buchanan.