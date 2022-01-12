Colbert County grand jury indicts suspect accused of killing Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner

Brian Lansing Martin, the man accused of killing Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner and William Mealback Jr. in October 2021, has been indicted on 12 counts related to the incident, records show.
A Colbert County grand jury on Jan. 7 indicted Martin on four counts of capital murder, three counts of attempt to commit murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol and one count abuse of a corpse.
The multicount indictments was made public Wednesday morning, with 10 of the charges related to the shooting of Risner and other officers in an Walmart parking lot. The other two charges are part of a separate case related to Mealback's murder.
Mealback was shot and pushed out of a car in Muscle Shoals just before the deadly shootout with Risner.
Martin is scheduled to be arraigned in Colbert County on Feb. 24. He remains in the Morgan County Jail without bond until then.