Colbert County elementary student turned over to law enforcement after gun found in backpack

An elementary student in Colbert County is off campus and in the custody of law enforcement after officials say a gun was found in a backpack.
The firearm was found at the start of the day at Cherokee Elementary School, according to a memo from Colbert County Superintendent Chris Hand.
Hand said a teacher, the principal and student resource officer quickly secured the weapon and began the investigation.
Cherokee elementary and high schools both were temporarily put on a state of “heightened awareness” during the incident.
Hand said all students and staff at the schools are safe.