Colbert County drug bust reveals guns, cash, 22 pounds of uncut cocaine, nearly 2 pounds of meth

A multiagency investigation led to the discovery of drugs, guns, cash and more at a Muscle Shoals home on Wednesday.
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office said agents searched a residence in the 2200 block of Sixth Street on Wednesday evening. There, they found 22 pounds of uncut cocaine, almost 2 pounds of methamphetamine, scales, baggies, guns and $29,601 in cash.
The sheriff's office said the street value of the cocaine was about $375,000 because it was still uncut. However, once cut with baking soda or any other cutting compound, the value could increase to more than $1.5 million.
Victor Hernandez Garcia, who lived at the home, was arrested and taken to the Colbert County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond. Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said Immigration and Customs Enforcement currently has a retainer on Garcia.
The sheriff's office said it is working with the Colbert County Drug Task Force, Madison County Narcotics Unit, Russellville Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Muscle Shoals Police Department, as well as federal agents, as part of the ongoing investigation.
"This is what working together accomplishes," Williamson said of the arrest and search.