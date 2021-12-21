Colbert County coroner: 5-year-old killed in forklift accident

A 5-year-old child died Saturday in an accident involving a forklift in Muscle Shoals.
It happened near TVA Reservation property, according to Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque.
He said the victim’s name is not being released due to their age.
