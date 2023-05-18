Colbert County Animal Shelter husky gets adopted after destroying shelter office

On Tuesday, the Colbert County Animal Shelter posted to its Facebook page that opening would be delayed due to one of the dogs in the shelter “throwing a party” the night before.
The husky, Titan, had made a mess of the office and somehow let out two other dogs in the process. Some of the more notable items damaged were a computer, files and paperwork.
A GoFundMe was created after the incident to help raise money for the shelter to replace the items Titan destroyed.
According to a more recent post on the shelter’s Facebook page, Titan was adopted following his “party” and will now live with an experienced owner for his dog breed.
