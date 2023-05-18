 Skip to main content
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTY...

At 438 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Madison, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Alabama
A And M University and Harvest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Flash flooding has been reported in
multiple locations across northern Huntsville and Monrovia.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has cancelled the
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

The storms have dissipated and moved out of the area.

Colbert County Animal Shelter husky gets adopted after destroying shelter office

  • Updated
  • 0
Titan makes a mess

Image from the Colbert County Animal Shelter Facebook page. 

On Tuesday, the Colbert County Animal Shelter posted to its Facebook page that opening would be delayed due to one of the dogs in the shelter “throwing a party” the night before.

The husky, Titan, had made a mess of the office and somehow let out two other dogs in the process. Some of the more notable items damaged were a computer, files and paperwork.

A GoFundMe was created after the incident to help raise money for the shelter to replace the items Titan destroyed.

According to a more recent post on the shelter’s Facebook page, Titan was adopted following his “party” and will now live with an experienced owner for his dog breed.

Titan from Colbert County Animal Shelter

Image from the Colbert County Animal Shelter Facebook page. 

You can contribute to the GoFundMe by clicking here.

 

 

