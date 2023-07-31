Colbert Co. schools add more school resource officers and a new security system

Colbert County schools will have some new security upgrades starting this school year.
This new security system and added school resource officers come as a group effort between Colbert County schools, the county commission, the sheriff's office and the school safety platform "N-Side." There will now be three new school resource officers and a supervisor to help direct them. The district has been able to do this thanks to a new contract that gives SROs full-time benefits and a higher salary.
Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine said these new standards have helped them in hiring.
"It enabled us to hire, in my opinion, better quality and put someone in every school, so now every time the school doors are open, there's gonna be a school resource officer present," Balentine said.
A new security system will also be in every school in the county. Developed by the school safety platform, "N-Side," the new system has cameras and a locking system in each school.
These locking systems make it so that every door, window and classroom can lock automatically in emergencies.
1st-year teacher, Janese Green from Cherokee Elementary, said this takes a massive weight off her shoulders and her students.
"I can focus more on the curriculum rather than - is the door secure, do I need to double check, do I need to listen out, do I need to keep my door open in case I need to hear something from the front office?" Green said. "It really just makes me secure and safe that I know I am somewhere so my kids can thrive in a loving environment."
Balentine said this new system will make every child in Colbert County schools safer.
This new system and the SROs will start on Aug. 4.