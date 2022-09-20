Colbert Co. jailer arrested after investigator says he admitted to stealing from multiple inmates

An investigation into missing money at the Colbert County Jail has resulted in the arrest of a jailer who, investigators say, has since admitted to multiple thefts.
Austin Blake Spires, 26, of Florence, is accused of taking the money from inmates while they are being booked into the jail. Investigators say a missing $20 bill was reported, prompting the initial investigation.
Video surveillance from the day the inmate was booked, Sept. 14, shows the inmate had $74 when entering the jail. When Spires went to deposit those funds into a machine at the jail, he only entered $54.
He later told investigators that he kept the $20 for gas money, according to court documents. "He went on to say he has committed several thefts while booking inmates in the past," the arrest narrative states.
Spires was booked Thursday into the Colbert County Jail on one count of fourth-degree theft.
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office said further investigation is underway.